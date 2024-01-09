Home

Fawad Khan Talks About His Opinion on Pakistani Actors Being Threat to Indian Actors: ‘Bahot Pyaar Mila Hai’

Renowned Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has left an indelible mark in the entertainment realm through his exceptional performances in hit dramas like ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai‘. With an expanding fan base not only in Pakistan but also in India, his Bollywood debut in the film ‘Khoobsurat’ opposite Sonam Kapoor marked the beginning of a successful journey. Known for his charm and acting prowess, Fawad swiftly rose to heartthrob status. Recently featured on Ahmad Ali Butt’s ‘Excuse Me’ podcast, Fawad Khan delved into his experiences in the Indian entertainment industry. When questioned about being perceived as a threat to Indian actors due to his popularity, Fawad humbly acknowledged the immense love he received from the Indian audiences, stating, “Mujhe bohot pyaar mila wahan pe” (I received a lot of love there).

Reflecting on expanding his career globally after establishing himself in Pakistan, Fawad Khan shared a candid sentiment, admitting to “winging it” without a set plan. He also discussed navigating the political landscape within the industry, highlighting the challenges but stressing the importance of understanding and working within one’s own industry dynamics.

Notably, Fawad Khan’s take on publicity differed from the usual strategies adopted by most celebrities. While his PR team aimed to enhance his visibility, Fawad leaned towards a low-profile approach. He believed that sometimes, being less visible could actually generate more interest and impact than consistently engaging on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Fawad Khan’s last work in India was a Karan Johar movie – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He played the role of DJ Ali and was paired opposite Anushka Sharma.

