The Legend of Maula Jatt Box Office: Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt has crossed the Rs 50.91 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office. The film, starring Fawad Khan, is trending big overseas and has emerged as the highest-grossing Pakistani film. As reported by the film's team, The Legend of Maula Jatt set the Box Office on fire in its opening weekend with a collection of over Rs 50 crore (Pakistani rupees).

It was released worldwide on over 500 screens across 25 countries which also means it saw the widest-ever release for any Pakistani film yet. After hitting the screens on Thursday, The Bilal Lashari directorial grossed Rs 11.30 crore at the Pakistan Box Office, followed by around Rs 39.44 crore from the overseas markets. Interestingly, it has also been trending on no. 1 at the UAE Box Office and has emerged as the top 6th in Canada, followed by no. 8 at Australia Box Office and at no. 9 in the UK.

The Legend of Maula Jatt Box Office Box Office Collection Detailed Report

The Legend of Maula Jatt has grossed around Rs 11.26 crore ($515,000) from the UAE, Rs 7.75 crore ($354,465) from the UK, Rs 6.33 crore ($289,739) from the USA, Rs 5.14 crore ($235,172) from Canada, Rs 3.50 crore ($160,390) from Australia and Rs 5.46 crore ($250,000) from the rest of the world.

Apart from Fawad, the film also features Mahira Khan, one of the most popular and loved actresses in the country. The Legend of Maula Jatt traces the journey of Maula who struggles to deal with the demons from his past and aims to win a fight against Noori Natt, one of the most dreaded fighters of the time. Produced by Encyclomedia and Lashari films – in association with AAA Motion Pictures and its distributors, Mandviwalla Entertainment (Pakistan) and Moviegoers Entertainment (overseas), the film also stars Hamza Ali Abassi and Humaima Malik.

The film has a lot of VFX, headed by Brian Adler who has previously worked on Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame. The team of film is elated to see such a massive trend all across the world. Meanwhile, Fawad was also seen in the Indian film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the year 2016 after which Pakistani artistes were banned from working in the country.