What to Watch in February 2021 on SonyLIV app: Here's a list of movies and web shows to watch in the month of January on the SonyLIV.

Vida Season 3

Vida returns with Hernandez sisters Emma and Lyn riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming, and their love lives are actually flourishing — until they discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. They find themselves face-to-face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should each move on alone — for good this time. Featuring Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada and Ser Anzoategui in the lead, the season 3 goes live on SonyLIV from 5th February. Also Read - KBC 12 November 4, 2020 Episode Highlights: Can You Answer THESE Tough Questions From Tonight's Episode

Girls Hostel Season 2

The series “explores the everyday lives of four students, as they come together to deal with their own personal issues; right from overbearing parents to eccentric wardens to the mean girls they encounter. The show features Srishti Shrivastava, Shreya Mehta, Gagan Arora, Parul Gulati and Simran Natekar in lead.

Riviera Season 3

The story is about a woman discovering her family’s lifestyle has been funded by blood and seeks to protect herself and her loved ones. Created by Neil Jordan, the show features Julia Stiles, Lena Olin, Dimitri Leonidas amongst others. The season 3 releases on 26th Feb only on SonyLIV.