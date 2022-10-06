Feels Like Home 2: Banchod Niwas bachelors – Lakshay, Sameer, Avi and Akhil, continue living their life in an independent villa and find themselves in new sets of problems with each passing day, but this time around, the parties are less and certain important issues of adult life are addressed.Also Read - Middle Class Love: In Conversation with Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar and Eisha Singh | Bollywood Interview

Director: Sahir Raza.

Cast: Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Himika Bose, Akshay Oberoi, and Inayat Sood

Prit Kamani as Lakshay, finds himself addressing real emotions and feelings for his best friend’s ex-girlfriend Mahima (Inayat Sood) and gets caught whilst dating her. Years of carefree and party-hard attitude are shattered, when he is about to lose his best friend and stable girlfriend, his grip on the character is remarkable. Also Read - Inside Edge 3 Twitter Review: ‘O Bhai Sahab’! Fans Are Mighty Impressed With Richa Chaddha-Vivek Oberoi Starrer Series

Avi portrayed by Vishnu Kaushal, a spoiled harmless man, finds himself addressing his issues with failure in probably everything he touches, whether it’s his relationship with his father or girlfriend or even the direction in which he wants to go in life. But his journey of coming to terms with his ex-girlfriend Mahima (Inayat Sood), and dating his best-bro Lakshay is mature and inspiring for his character.

Sameer by Anshuman Malhotra, gets the kick up his rear ends from his girlfriend/friend Driti (Himika Bose), who isn’t buying his mature and irrational emotional drama and forces him to come out of his shell and overcome his stage fright. Dhriti and Sameer’s character can be seen taking a long terms relationship route in the next season – everyone must have a friend like Dhriti, who gives the once-in-a-while reality check.

Akhil Gandhi by Mihir Ahuja, is recovering from a leg injury and despite his emotional tantrums, seems like he finds a real girlfriend and re-discovers his passion for cricket. The emotions of this character this season are a roller-coaster, from being aloof and sad to getting back on the wagon and pushing himself through all his fears and challenges.

The second season is an extension of the first season, some old issues are addressed and solved, and of course, it’s a boy zone, so there are newer and more complicated issues which are handled with good writing and amazing screenplay. The third episode of ‘Feels Like Home‘ season 2 is definitely a one-shot episode beautifully taken by director Sahir Raza. This episode addressed their deepest fear and vulnerabilities. Friends bond at a mature level, very unlike what you see of these boys in season 1.

The second season is about college boys, dealing with early 20s issues and, the makers have kept the screenplay and storyline intact without going haywire. A true desi and distinctively original show, which is raw, relatable and tender, the first season was entirely from the male perspective and the second one is equally refreshing from the same point of view. Credit to the girls Inayat and Himika who have stood out in the second season with their acting and character. Feels like Home amazingly gives up feels homely feeling, the cosy decor, friends throwing tantrums over everything and anything, parties, and whatnot.

A perfectly well-balanced slice-of-life show where young men and their vulnerabilities take centre stage and their inner struggle to move forward in life!

Rating: 3.5/5