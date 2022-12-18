FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh And Other B-Town Celebs Gear up For Final, See Pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebs are all geared up for the final.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh And Other B-Town Celebs Gear up For Final, See Pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: As the final is just few hours away, our Bollywood celebs can’t keep calm with the FIFA fever. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities are in full on excitement mode for the biggest sport event held at Doha, Qatar. From comparisons between Argentine football player Lionel Messi and French footballer Kylian Mbappa. To who’s better among Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. Just like the netizens, even B-town is rooting for their favourite players and teams. While Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor showed their support for Messi by posting pictures in the Argentina football team jersey. Shah Rukh was quizzed about the same on Twitter in his #AskSRK Q & A session. The Pathaan actor gave witty replies over his personal players.

RANVEER SINGH IN A DILEMMA OVER MESSI AND MBAPPE

Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram story as, “Quick Hop to Doha for the World Cup Final. DIL BOLTA HAI MESSI. DIMAAG BOLTA HAI MBAPPE. Aap kya bolte ho? #fifaworldcupfinal.” Varun captioned his Instagram post as, “For the love of the game@fifaworldcup @prathameshb84 who u rooting for?” While Arjun wrote in his post, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! ⚽.”

CHECK OUT BOLLYWOOD CELEBS’ VIRAL POSTS ON FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 FINAL:

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good! https://t.co/TYSEEPHKOS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The final will be held at Doha’s Lusail Iconic Stadium. It will start from 8:30 PM IST onwards.

For more updates on FIFA World Cup 2022, check out this space at India.com.