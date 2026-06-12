FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi beats Shakira as ‘Siir Siir’ becomes most-watched anthem on day 1 – Check views

Nora Fatehi has achieved a major global milestone as her FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem ‘Siir Siir’ creates history. The track has now become the most-watched FIFA anthem on YouTube on its opening day, setting up a new benchmark for FIFA World Cup music.

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Nora Fatehi and Shakira (PC: Youtube)

Nora Fatehi continues to make India proud on the global stage. Her official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Siir Siir has created history by getting amazing responses from the worldwide audience and football lovers. This also marks a significant moment for Nora and her representation in the international music scene. The song, which features Nora Fatehi alongside French artist Vegedream and music producer Sanjoy, is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project.

Siir Siir Sets A New FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Record

Within a day of its release, Siir Siir crossed the 20 million-view mark on YouTube, making it the highest-viewed FIFA anthem in its first 24 hours. The achievement has attracted attention globally, with fans praising the song’s energetic visuals, powerful beats, and international appeal. The record-breaking numbers highlight the growing popularity of Nora Fatehi among worldwide audiences and further strengthen her position as an international performer.

About Siir Siir: FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Anthem

Siir Siir features Moroccan-Canadian artist and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, in collaboration with French singer Vegedream, and music producer Sanjoy blending Moroccan, Middle Eastern, and South Asian musical influences. The title “Siir” translates to “Go!” in Arabic. According to the reports, within 24 hours of release of the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Siir Siir crossed 20 million views and became the most-watched FIFA anthem on YouTube on its first day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

A major reason behind the song’s popularity is its combination of high-energy music, vibrant visuals, and vibes. The collaboration between Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, and Sanjoy has delivered a track designed to capture the excitement and passion associated with the FIFA World Cup.

The music video also stands out for its grand production, international locations, and choreography, which helped to attract millions of viewers after just release.

Nora Fatehi breaks Shakira’s first-day record for FIFA anthem

Nora Fatehi’s anthem garnered over 20 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours, taking over the 8.2 million first-day views of Shakira’s FIFA song ‘Dai Dai’. Over the years, Nora Fatehi has steadily expanded her presence beyond Bollywood. From international music collaborations to major global events, she has built a strong fan following across different markets.

Siir Siir reflects her multicultural background and global appeal, bringing together influences from different cultures while maintaining a strong performance at world’s biggest sporting platforms.