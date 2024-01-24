Home

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan faced a health scare during a vacation in Portugal when he and his friend, ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Gordon Smart, were hospitalised after unknowingly coming into contact with toxic pine processionary caterpillars. The incident, which occurred last year, led to symptoms resembling a heart attack, prompting their urgent medical attention. “On BBC’s ‘The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected’ podcast, Smart recounted the experience, revealing that what initially seemed like a hangover turned out to be a reaction to the toxic caterpillars. Both men experienced alarming symptoms, with Dornan describing numbness in his limbs and finding himself in the back of an ambulance.”

“Smart, the son of a doctor, recognised the signs and sought medical assistance, leading to his hospitalisation. Dornan, too, had a similar experience after Smart left. The actor’s left arm and leg went numb, and he, too, required medical attention. The incident shed light on the dangers posed by these caterpillars, known to have caused harm to pets and even induced heart attacks in some cases.”

“As the duo navigated this unexpected health crisis, the irony of paramedics requesting a selfie with Dornan added a touch of surrealism to their hospital ordeal. The revelation about the lethal caterpillars on golf courses in southern Portugal serves as a cautionary tale about the potential risks these seemingly harmless creatures can pose.”

“Jamie Dornan’s experience with the toxic caterpillars highlights the unforeseen dangers one may encounter, even in idyllic vacation spots. The incident, though harrowing, ended with both Dornan and Smart recovering from the effects of the encounter, emphasizing the importance of awareness when exploring unfamiliar environments.”

