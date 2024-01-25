Home

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Fighter 2024 Full HD Movie LEAKED Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Fighter 2024 Full HD Movie LEAKED Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the Box Office numbers.

Fighter movie leaked online in HD for free

Fighter 2024 Full HD Movie LEAKED For Free Online: Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as leads has finally hit the screens. The Hindi film is the big Republic Day release this year. The filmmaker has picked a national holiday for his second film after the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was released exactly a year back in 2023. Fighter is set in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack. All the actors play the roles of Air Force aviators who come together to make Air Dragons when their country looms in danger and they have to take revenge for the ghastly attacks on the Indian soldiers. Fighter is considered India’s first aerial actioner. The film’s anti-Pakistan storyline has created a controversy already and there’s curiosity among the viewers to watch the story unfold in theatres. Another interesting aspect of the film is Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry.

Trending Now

Both actors look gorgeous together and their chemistry seems to be setting the screens on fire. However, it will be interesting to see if Siddharth Anand roasts the same old anti-Pakistan theme to make his film look patriotic or if there’s more to the story than that. Fighter is the first big release of the year. Pathaan, the last year’s Republic Day release, ended up being an all-time blockbuster. While the chances of Fighter to beat Pathaan’s records are dismal, it is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window. Apart from Hrithik, Deepika and Anil, the film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in important roles. Amid all the craze and decent advance booking reports, there’s is sad news for the makers of Fighter as the film has been leaked online in HD quality on the day of its release. Fighter’s box office numbers might be affected by the sudden leak.

You may like to read

Fighter is getting love for VFX and screenplay. The duration of Fighter is 2 hours 40 minutes, and the movie creates a base for patriotic films this year. It has the right balance of emotions, action, and humour.

Here is The List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Fighter Movie Has Been Leaked:

Fighter movie 2024 has been leaked online for free on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Fighter movie 2024 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like HanuMan, Indian Police Force, Main Atal Hoon, Merry Christmas, Dunki, Salaar, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.