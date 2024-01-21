Home

Entertainment

Fighter Advance Booking: Deepika-Hrithik Movie Mints Magic, Sells Over 60,000 Tickets, Earns Rs 2 Crore

Fighter Advance Booking: Deepika-Hrithik Movie Mints Magic, Sells Over 60,000 Tickets, Earns Rs 2 Crore

The aerial-action film Fighter, featuring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, is scheduled for release on January 25, with advance bookings now available.

Fighter Advance Booking

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film Fighter is all set for its release. The movie is going to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Ahead of the release, the advance booking of the film has been started. Now, according to the information by Sacnilk.com, the movie has managed to collect nearly Rs 2 crore in advance booking. The film has been directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles.

Trending Now

As per the report, 59,336 tickets worth ₹1.95 crore have been sold so far for the film’s 6426 shows. This comprises 24,186 tickets valued at ₹63.8 lakh for the Hindi 2D version and 30,903 tickets valued at ₹1.05 crore for the Hindi 3D version. Additionally, the movie will be available in IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D formats.

You may like to read

About Fighter

The movie is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie will be released on January 25, 2024, just ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend.

As per the official synopsis of Fighter, the movie revolves around the establishment of a new elite unit called Air Dragons. This unit is commissioned by the Air Headquarters to address militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

“They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles,” it read.

During the trailer launch of the film, the director Siddharth Anand invited the cinelovers to come and watch the movie. Anand said, “Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I’ve made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.