Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Gets Off To Steady Start, Collects Rs 36 Lakhs In Day 1

India's first aerial movie, 'Fighter' got it's day 1 of advance booking. Here's a detailed report of advance ticket bookings.

The highly anticipated movie ‘Fighter’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is all set to release this Republic Day, and the advance booking numbers for the first day are now coming in. Despite generating a lot of buzz in B-town, the film had a slow start at the box office. As per sacnilk.com, ‘Fighter’ managed to sell around 11,727 tickets in advance bookings, earning a total of approximately Rs 36.21 lakh from 2,324 shows. Here’s the Day 1 advance ticket booking of Fighter.

Fighter Advance Booking: Day 1

The 2D version of the Hindi film received approximately Rs 1.38 lakh in pre-bookings, whereas the 3D version performed even better, collecting an estimated Rs 18.41 lakh. The movie, scheduled to be shown in the immersive IMAX 3D format, contributed an additional Rs 3.59 lakh to its box office earnings.

Although the film has had a modest beginning at the box office, experts in the industry expect these figures to experience a substantial increase as advance ticket bookings become available nationwide today. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, allowing families to attend in large numbers. According to recent updates, the movie reportedly has a lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes.

‘Fighter’ Movie Sells Ticket Worth 100k Dollars

Internationally, ‘Fighter’ has already left a strong impression by earning over 100 thousand dollars in ticket sales, signaling a promising beginning beyond India. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie created significant excitement before its release in theaters. The audience has responded positively to the film’s songs, particularly enjoying Hrithik Roshan’s dance sequences, which have added to the anticipation.

Things You Must Know About Fighter Movie

Remarkably, ‘Fighter’ showcases genuine visuals as it was filmed at actual locations with the support of Indian Air Force personnel, featuring combat jets and helicopters in its exciting sequences. The Air Force Station in Tezpur, Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and Air Force Station in Pune provide the setting for intense fighter jet scenes, adding to the film’s authenticity.

India’s First Aerial Film ‘Fighter’

Being touted as the inaugural aerial film series in India, ‘Fighter’ seamlessly combines adrenaline-pumping thrills with a strong sense of patriotism, positioning it as the ideal cinematic option for the Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024. As the movie gears up to achieve greater heights in the box office charts, viewers are excited to experience the magnificent spectacle that ‘Fighter’ guarantees to present on the silver screen.

