Actor Ananya Panday has collaborated with South star Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming film titled Fighter. Backed by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, it’s a pan-India film that has come back to the buzz due to some new stills that have found their way to the internet and are going viral currently. The pictures that are being circulated widely on social media seem to have been clicked at a pre-shoot party which was attended by many stars. Apart from the film’s team, Ananya’s parents – Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday can also be seen in the pictures. Also Read - Ananya Panday Begins Fighter With Vijay Devarakonda, Posts Beautiful Photos From Film's Prep

It was a launch party of the film that the makers had organised in Mumbai a few weeks back before Fighter went on the floors in February. While Ananya is seen in a pretty floral white dress, Vijay is seen looking like his dapper self in a printed black shirt and a pair of black denim. Karan Johar, too, is seen striking a pose with his team, wearing a black-grey shirt. Check out these viral pictures: Also Read - Ananya Panday to Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Karan Johar's Next? Deets Inside

Fighter is a masala entertainer which marks Ananya’s first South-cinema outing. While studded with action, it’s essentially a love story and sees Ananya in the role of Vijay’s love interest. The young actor, who has recently appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake after debuting in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2, can be seen sporting a nose-pin as part of her look in Fighter. Together, Ananya and Vijay make for an intriguing couple and their chemistry, as seen in a few stills released from the pre-production setting, looks totally beautiful. The shooting of the film will resume after the COVID-19 scare and once normalcy returns post the coronavirus lockdown. Are you excited for Fighter?