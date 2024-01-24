Home

'Fighter Bharat Ki Film Hai': Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Hrithik-Deepika's Film Being Considered 'Anti-Pakistan'

‘Fighter Bharat Ki Film Hai’: Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Hrithik-Deepika’s Film Being Considered ‘Anti-Pakistan’

Fighter controversy: Is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer an anti-Pakistan film? Director Siddharth Anand finally answers.

'Fighter Bharat Ki Film Hai' Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Hrithik-Deepika's Film Being Considered 'Anti-Pakistan'

Mumbai: Director Siddharth Anand says his film ‘Fighter’ is not anti-Pakistan but pro-nation. He was reportedly speaking at a promotional event for the film when he told the media that he’s happy about Fighter triggering that kind of debate. He said that the whole point of the film’s trailer was to make people discuss and notice the film. Siddharth, known for directing films like War and Pathaan, has set the story of Fighter in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama Attack. Here, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, led by Anil Kapoor, go on a mission to take revenge for the attacks with the government’s support.

On Wednesday, when asked about the film being called ‘anti-Pakistan’, he said all he ever wanted was to make people feel intrigued about the story and come to theatres. As per a report published in India Today, Siddharth said, “When it comes to the trailer, you do put out a few lines. You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive.”

‘Fighter is against terrorism, not a nation’: Siddharth Anand

He said the purpose of the film is to attract people to theatres and be surprised by what they see on the screen. Siddharth added, ‘So, in a way, I am happy it’s done that. It’s made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it.”

He further explained the spirit of ‘Fighter‘. The director who’s known for making stylish action entertainers highlighted that his film speaks against ‘terrorism’ and not a particular nation. “That’s what our film stands for, to fight against terrorism. We have emphasised the same through Fighter and once you see it, you will understand… I think I would call it (Fighter Trailer) more nationalistic than jingoistic.”

Siddharth refused to believe that the story of the film exaggerates the India vs Pakistan situation and contributes to the differences. His statement comes days after the film’s trailer received criticism from many Pakistani artistes. Even a section of the audience in India seemed annoyed with how the filmmaker couldn’t move beyond the India vs Pakistan plot at a time when most filmmakers have even stopped calling Pakistan the enemy country just to prefer peace over war. Siddharth commented on the criticism and said, “Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again watch the film first. I don’t want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It’s a patriotic film.”

Fighter, also starring Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in important roles, is scheduled to release on January 25. It is considered the big Republic Day release this year. Your thoughts on the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Fighter!

