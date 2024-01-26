Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Film Opens Low But Republic Day Will be Huge – Check Detailed Analysis

Fighter box office collection day 1 detailed report: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner opens decently on the first day but is set for a huge day 2 - on Republic Day holiday.

Fighter opening day business in India

Fighter opening day box office collection: Fighter has made a steady beginning at the Box Office. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-fronted film is in for a good start but after receiving positive word-of-mouth, it is looking at a solid first weekend in India. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it makes for an entertaining, stylish watch, and that’s expected to work in the film’s favour. If the turnout happens to be as good as predicted on Friday – Republic Day, then the collections might just be double what the film collected on Thursday.

Fighter has released exactly a year after Pathaan. Interestingly, both films are directed by Siddharth Anand and he has now come to create a league of his own action films which are immensely good-looking and end up entertaining you with whistle-worthy dialogues and chest-thumping nationalism. Fighter, as reported by the trade website sacnilk, has collected around Rs 22 crore on its opening day – low opening as compared to Pathaan and other biggies which have hit the screens in the past this holiday, but not low enough to not recover.

Box Office: Can Fighter Surpass War in Its Lifetime Run?

Interestingly, with the kind of buzz that Fighter has created with good reviews and word-of-mouth, the trade world is looking at its potential to surpass War in the longer run. Another Siddharth Anand directorial, it featured Tiger Shroff alongside Hrithik and was released in the year 2019. War finished its lifetime run at the domestic Box Office at Rs 318.01 crore. It would be interesting to see if Fighter ends up surpassing this total in its overall run with all things beginning on a good note for the film.

The film also has a clear window to perform well at the Box Office until the next month. January doesn’t have any more big releases and even in February, most releases depend on solid word-of-mouth to sustain at the Box Office. This is an exciting window for Hrithik’s India vs Pakistan film to show a remarkable run. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fighter!

