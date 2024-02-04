Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner Earns in Double Digit After a Long Dry Spell, Check Day-Wise Earnings

Fighter Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film has managed to collect Rs 162.75 crores net in India after its 10 days run in theatres. Siddharth Anand's film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film Fighter has seen a significant increase at the ticket window after a series of low ticket sales. The aerial actioner made more than Rs. 10.5 crores on its second Friday after earning Rs. 5.75 crores on Thursday. Sacknilk reported that Fighter has made a total of Rs 162.75, as of right now. The film has earned Rs. 10.5 crore nett in India for all its languages. On Thursday, the movie featuring airborne action got an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.52%. The film’s occupancy rate rose from 12.47 % in the morning performances to over 39.73 % in the evening shows.

Fighter reached a record-breaking Rs 39.5 crore nett in India on its first Friday, January 25, after debuting at Rs 22.5 crore.

Fighter Day-Wise Box Office Earnings

Day 1: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 29 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.5 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 6 crore

Week 1: Rs 146.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 10.5 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 162.75 crore

About Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner ‘Fighter’

Fighter‘s narrative centres on the Indian Air Forces’ Balakot attack, which took place close to the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s town of Balakot. The largest camp allegedly belonging to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was the target of this counterattack. This was in reaction to a terrorist incident that took place in Jammu & Kashmir and claimed the lives of about forty CRPF troopers.

Siddharth Anand’s film marks the first-ever collab between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), and Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), together with other members of their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, the Air Dragons, give it their best for the country. Real Sukhoi Indian fighter jets were used to film most of the movie’s scenes at air bases in India. Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in addition to Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil.

