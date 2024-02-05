Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan’s Film Makes Mighty Comeback After Dull Days, Gets a Big Second Sunday – Check Detailed Report

Fighter has been experiencing shockingly dull days at the Box Office despite all the good word-of-mouth. However, the second Sunday brought in some good numbers. Check the detailed report here.

Fighter regains strength at Box Office on day 11

New Delhi: Fighter began on a massive note at the Box Office. The opening day numbers of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer stood at Rs 22.5 crore. However, come Monday it showed a drastic business – one that the best of the trade analysts and critics could not fathom. The weekday business slipped but it seems like the film found its mojo back in the second weekend. The Siddharth Anand directorial registered a growth during the second weekend and saw a winning second Sunday.

As per the early trade reports, Fighter landed a business of around Rs 13 crore on its 11th day. The film, which gathered positive reviews and good word-of-mouth collected a total of Rs 29.25 crore in its second weekend which is a decent number considering its fast degrowth at the Box Office in the entire first week.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fighter After 11 Days – Nett Collection (sacmilk):

Thursday: Rs 22.5 crore

Friday: Rs 39.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 27.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 29 crore

Monday: Rs 8 crore

Tuesday: Rs 7.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.5 crore

Thursday: Rs 6 crore

Friday: Rs 5.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 13 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 175.75 crore

Fighter was Anand’s first outing after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan last year which was also released as the big Republic Day film in 2023. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Ali and Akshay Oberoi in important roles, it featured polished action and became India’s first aerial actioner. However, its lack of presence in the heartland market is probably one of the reasons behind the drop in collection over the first week. While Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry shone the brightest, the film failed to appeal in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Your thoughts on the same? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fighter!

