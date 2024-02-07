Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan’s Film Practically Dunks on Tuesday, Rs 200 Crore Nett Looks Far – Check Detailed Report

Fighter is having a dismal run at the Box Office during the weekdays. After registering a decent second weekend, the Hrithik Roshan film has once again resorted to collecting in the range of Rs 2-3 crore in a day.

Fighter box office collection day 13

Fighter box office collection update: Fighter is making things look difficult at the Box Office. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer has begun the second week on a dismal note at the ticket window. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter has collected around Rs 6 crore in the two days during its second week so far. This is after having a second weekend of around Rs 29 crore at the domestic Box Office.

On Tuesday, the film which is considered India’s first aerial actioner, collected in the range of Rs 3 crore. This is so less than what it collected on its first Monday or Tuesday last week and shocked the entire trade world. Fighter seems to be looking ahead at a dull lifetime total and has got two more days to collect more at the Box Office after Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya‘ is likely to take over and register a good turnout.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fighter After 13 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 22.5 crore

Friday: Rs 39.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 27.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 29 crore

Monday: Rs 8 crore

Tuesday: Rs 7.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.5 crore

Thursday: Rs 6 crore

Friday: Rs 5.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 12.5 crore

Monday: Rs 3.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 181.75 crore

Fighter, also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, earns Rs 181 crore after 13 days in India. The worldwide gross for the film is Rs 300 crore and it remains to be seen now how it fares in its lifetime business which could be even lower than expected if Shahid-Kriti’s romantic comedy goes on to garner good reviews and a positive word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, Fighter has also landed in a legal soup over a kiss scene between Hrithik and Deepika. An Indian IAF officer on Tuesday sent a defamation notice to the makers alleging that they have encouraged and promoted ‘inappropriate behaviour’ among the officers in uniform on the runway, making a mockery of the Indian Air Force. Nobody associated with the film has yet spoken about the same. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fighter!

