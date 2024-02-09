Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Fighter, Siddharth Anand's aerial action film, is making single digits at the box office despite having minimal competition.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released on January 25 in honour of Republic Day. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie may have made Rs 186.92 crore in India since its premiere. The film opened to a mixed reception from viewers, earning Rs 22.5 crores on its first day of sales. However, after the first Monday, its earnings significantly decreased, and it has been unable to reach Rs 10 crores in the first week. Although the movie’s second weekend was encouraging, it has been having trouble since then, nearly every day it has reached its lowest single-day collection.

On Thursday, Fighter’s 2D edition had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 9.39%, while its 3D version had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 9.94%. 7.06 percent for morning programs, 8.49 percent for afternoon shows, 9.32 percent for evening performances, and 12.67 percent for night shows was the audience turnover rate for the film.

Fighter Day-WiseBox Office Collection (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 29 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.5 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 6 crore

WEEK 1: Rs 146.5 Crore

Day 9: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 10.5 crore

Day 11: Rs 12.5 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 3 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.65 crore (early estimates)

Total: 187.40 crore

It’s interesting to note that on its third Thursday, Fighter will be shown losing to the Hrithik’s War and Bang Bang collections. For those who are unaware, Bang Bang earned Rs 2.78 crores, whereas War made Rs 3.80 crores. It would be fascinating to see if Fighter can win this match given that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, opens on February 9.

Fighter, also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, has been one of the year’s biggest movies. Under the direction of Siddharth Anand, it’s an aerial action drama with the main actors playing Indian Air Force officers. Everything about Fighter, including the music and trailer, drew in viewers and delighted the fans.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is an aerial action movie. For the first time ever, Hrithik and Deepika shared the lead role in the movie. In the film, Anil portrayed Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, called Rocky, while Hrithik played Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, and Deepika Padukone, aka Minni. It is stated that the movie is an ode to the bravery, selflessness, and nationalism of the Indian armed services.

