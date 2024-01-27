Home

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner saw a rapid rise and grossed Rs 39 crore net in India—a significant increase of more than 70%. The movie brought in Rs 61.5 crore at the box office on its second day.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: The public is responding overwhelmingly well to the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film Fighter. On day two, or Republic Day, the movie’s box office receipts, starting at Rs 22.50 crore, showed a significant increase. Early estimates indicate that Fighter’s earnings increased by more than 77% on day two, according to information provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Friday, January 26, the film took in Rs 39 crore. With this, the film directed by Siddharth Anand has now earned Rs 61.50 crore.

Fighter, the two hours and forty-six minutes, has also been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar play important parts in the movie alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Hrithik previously collaborated with the director on the movies Bang Bang and War. He and Deepika have collaborated on Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.

