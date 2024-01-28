Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Aerial Actioner Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore – Check Analysis!

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's film dipped on day 3 at the Indian box office, minting Rs 28 crore. The aerial actioner has so far collected Rs 90 crore, check day-wise collection!

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter‘ was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The aerial action movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone got off to a strong start on Thursday and continued to grow on Friday, the Republic Day holiday. On Saturday, though, the aerial actioner saw a drop. The movie made about Rs 28 crore on Day 3 of its release, compared to an approximate of Rs 41 crore on Day 2. The movie has already earned a total of Rs 90 crore. ‘Fighter‘ is expected to surpass the Rs 100 crore milestone shortly based on current trends.

Fighter Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 crore

Total: Rs 89.5 crore

Fighter Worldwide Box Office Collection

In terms of worldwide profits, Fighter’s initial two-day total let it join the 100 crore club. The movie starring Deepika Padukone brought in a total of 100.13 crores at the global box office. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said, “#Fighter WW Box Office CROSSES ₹150 cr gross mark in just 3 days. #HrithikRoshan – #DeepikaPadukone’s Fighter is having strong HOLD in key areas (sic).”

#Fighter WW Box Office CROSSES ₹150 cr gross mark in just 3 days.

#HrithikRoshan – #DeepikaPadukone‘s Fighter is having strong HOLD in key areas. Day 1 – ₹ 36.04 cr

Day 2 -… pic.twitter.com/3N3b5l05oO — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 28, 2024

About Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

Fighter‘s narrative centres on the Indian Air Forces’ Balakot attack, which took place close to the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s town of Balakot. The largest camp allegedly belonging to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was the target of this counterattack. This was in reaction to a terrorist incident that took place in Jammu & Kashmir and claimed the lives of about forty CRPF troopers. Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, a.k.a. Patty, is characterised by Hrithik Roshan as the protagonist. Deepika Padukone plays the part of Minni, the Squadron Leader, while Anil Kapoor plays Rocky, the Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh.

