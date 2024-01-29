Home

Entertainment

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner Fails Crucial First-Monday Test?

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner Fails Crucial First-Monday Test?

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan's film has made over Rs 200 crore worldwide and around Rs 120 crore net in India. The aerial actioner fared well at the box office, but now the collections are slowing down.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan's Aerial Actioner Fails Crucial First-Monday Test?

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates: Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released on January 25, one day ahead of Republic Day. With Rs 22.5 crore, the movie’s opening day earnings were the lowest to date. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film had made Rs 118.53 crore net in India over its four days in theatres, taking into account its performance at the box office on Day 4. Early estimates have the movie’s gross receipts in India at Rs 107.5 crore, while its international collection totalled Rs 43 crore, bringing its total worldwide receipts to Rs 150.5 crore.

Trending Now

Fighter Day 5 Early Estimates

Fighter might have hit the right number on all four days given the absence of competition in theaters, but that hasn’t been the case. The first Monday is crucial for the chances of achieving a favourable outcome. However, it saw a significant decline on Monday, the first, selling just 1.85 crores worth of tickets largely through pre-booking. With this amount, the movie may easily surpass the 10 crore milestone in earnings, but hitting the 15 crore mark appears to be an extremely difficult feat.

You may like to read

The industry tracker Sacnilk predicts that on Day 5, the box office performance of the film Fighter will significantly decline. The film made a staggering amount of money in its first few days of release, grossing Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day. After that, it saw a sharp increase, earning Rs 39.5 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.5 crore on Day 3, and Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday.

So far, the film has made a total of Rs 202.75 crore worldwide and Rs 142.25 crore in India.

About Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, is played by Hrithik Roshan. Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, well known as Rocky, is portrayed by Anil Kapoor, while Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni.

The Indian Air Forces’ Balakot airstrike, which took place close to the town of Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, is the central theme of the narrative. This counterattack went at the purportedly biggest camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in reaction to a terrorist strike that claimed the lives of about forty CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.