Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: On The First Monday, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's Aerial Actioner Crosses Rs 8 Crore. Check Detailed Analysis.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s ambitious project, Fighter, featuring Bollywood luminaries Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been soaring high at the box office since its release. The movie centered around the journey of Shamsher Pathania in the Indian Air Force, garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike for its gripping narrative and stellar performances. However, on its fifth day in theatres, Fighter experienced a noticeable dip in its box office collection. According to early estimates reported by the website Sacnilk, the film accumulated Rs 8 crore on day 5, marking a substantial decrease compared to the previous days. Despite this dip, the movie’s total box office collection stands impressively at Rs 126.50 crore, showcasing the enduring popularity of the high-octane action flick.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day-Wise in India.

Day 1: Rs 22.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 Crore

Day 4: Rs 29 Crore

Day 5: Rs 8.00 Crore

Total: Rs 126.50 Crore

On day 4, the film raked in a commendable Rs 29 crore, contributing significantly to its overall success. The collaborative efforts of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with the supporting cast including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, have undoubtedly contributed to the movie’s widespread appeal.

During the promotional events for Fighter, Deepika Padukone hinted at her future roles, expressing her commitment to portraying strong female characters. She teased her upcoming role as a ruthless cop named Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham 3,’ suggesting a shift towards more empowered roles for women in the industry.

While Fighter continues to make waves at the box office, the industry eagerly anticipates how the film will fare in the coming days. Despite the Monday slump, the movie’s success signals a positive trend for Bollywood and underscores the audience’s appetite for compelling narratives and powerful performances.”

