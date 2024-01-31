Home

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: In an unexpected turn of events, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter witnessed a significant drop in its box office numbers on its first Monday and Tuesday, leaving trade insiders and analysts surprised. Despite the slump, the film managed to remain steady, earning around Rs 7.75 crore nett in India on its sixth day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com. This figure represents a slight dip from its previous day’s earnings.

The cumulative box office collection for Fighter in India now stands at Rs 134.25 crore nett. On its sixth day, the film recorded an occupancy rate of approximately 12.77 percent.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day-Wise in India on Day 6

Day 1: Rs 22.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 Crore

Day 4: Rs 29 Crore

Day 5: Rs 8.00 Crore

Day 6: Rs 7.75 Crore

Total: Rs 134.25 Crore

Industry experts anticipate an improvement in numbers over the upcoming weekend.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel expressed his astonishment over the Monday drop, stating, “Crash of Fighter on Monday has shocked trade and industry alike. No one was expecting it to come down so heavily on Monday.” He attributed the decline to the lack of support from audiences in B and C tier centers post-Friday, indicating a concerning trend for the industry.

Despite the domestic setback, Fighter continues to perform well globally, amassing a gross worldwide collection of Rs 225 crore. However, it falls short compared to director Siddharth Anand’s previous films, Pathaan and War.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, Fighter was released on January 25, exactly a year after Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film received positive reviews and word of mouth from the audience. Co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it has garnered attention for reasons beyond its box office performance.

Responding to certain criticisms about alleged political undertones in the film, Hrithik Roshan clarified that he trusts his director’s conviction. He acknowledged that as an actor, he does not cross any lines and appreciated Siddharth Anand’s strong filmmaking stance.

In conclusion, while Fighter faces a surprising dip in domestic collections, its global performance and positive audience response suggest a mixed trajectory for the film at the box office. The upcoming weekend is anticipated to provide insights into the film’s overall reception and longevity in theaters.

