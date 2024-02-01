Home

Entertainment

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner Reaches a New Low? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner Reaches a New Low? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Fighter Box Office Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's aerial actioner hasn't improved in eight days and continues to decline in revenue at the domestic box office ever since its opening on January 25, 2024.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan's Aerial Actioner Reaches a New Low? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s aerial actioner Fighter made about Rs 2.29 crore nett on its opening Thursday in India, according to early estimates on Sacnilk.com. This is approximately Rs 4.21 crore less than the movie’s earnings on Wednesday when it brought in Rs 6.5 crore nett. Fighter had an overall 10.39% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, February 01, 2024. The film has about 9.76% occupancy in theatres for morning shows, 11.02% in afternoon shows, and 0% for evening and night shows in Hindi. The airstrike action drama also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi brought in Rs 22.5 crore in India on January 25th. Siddharth Anand’s film has continuously seen decreased box office revenue.

Trending Now

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter Box Office Early Estimates

On Republic Day, Fighter experienced a sharp increase of 75.56%, bringing in Rs 39.5 crore. Even on the weekends, it was never able to equal such figures, though. Despite a 30% decline in turnout, the film earned Rs 27.5 on its first Saturday. On the first Sunday, there was a modest rise in attendance; the film brought in Rs 29 crore. It earned Rs 8 crore, had the worst decline (72.41%), and reportedly failed the important Monday test. Since then, its earnings in India have been in the single digits.

You may like to read

Fighter Box Office Day-Wise Collection (As per sacnilk reports)

Day 1: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 29 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.5 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.29 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 142.79 crore

Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ Underperforms at The Box Office

Film trade experts are concerned about the state of the film business after Fighter’s shocking box office result. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “‘FIGHTER’ SHOCKS INDIA, ROCKS OVERSEAS… The underperformance of #Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry… Imagine, the film ticks all the boxes – right from star names and director’s credentials to tremendous critical acclaim and positive audience feedback… Yet, the dwindling numbers in #India are a complete shocker. To face a setback at the very start of the year is indeed worrisome. Having said that, while the numbers are witnessing a downward trend in #India, the biz in key international markets continue to be strong, *even on weekdays*… Markets like #USA, #Canada, #Australia and #NZ are still holding fort, even after an excellent weekend (sic).”

Fighter’s Overseas Performance:

‘FIGHTER’ SHOCKS INDIA, ROCKS OVERSEAS… The underperformance of #Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry… Imagine, the film ticks all the boxes – right from star names and director’s credentials to tremendous critical acclaim and positive audience feedback… Yet, the… pic.twitter.com/BCu41T80cv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2024

About Hrithik Roshan’s Aerial Actioner Fighter

Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor portrays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, well known as Rocky, while Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, popularly known as Minni.

The main focus of the story is the Indian Air Forces’ Balakot attack, which happened near the town of Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan. The target of this offensive was the alleged headquarters of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was a response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left around forty CRPF personnel dead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.