Home

Entertainment

Fighter Box Office Prediction: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Starrer to Enter Rs 100 Crore in Opening Weekend

Fighter Box Office Prediction: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Starrer to Enter Rs 100 Crore in Opening Weekend

Fighter Box Office Prediction: With early projections, film trade analysts suggest a stellar opening. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film to get a massive opening weekend! Check the numbers here!

Fighter Box Office Prediction Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Starrer to Enter Rs 100 Crore in Opening Weekend

Fighter Box Office Prediction: Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter, featuring the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is poised to be one of the cinematic highlights of 2024. The film released on January 25, has generated immense excitement among audiences. The advance bookings have already initiated, and the promotional campaign led by the makers has left no stone unturned. As moviegoers eagerly watch first day-first show, let’s delve into the box office predictions for high-octane action drama Fighter.

Trending Now

Fighter is anticipated to make an impressive start, with early projections suggesting a stellar opening, potentially raking in Rs 35 crore on its debut day. Film trade expert Taran Adarsh, sharing his insights with The Indian Express, emphasised the film’s robust prospects, attributing its anticipated success to the combined allure of star power, a unique thematic approach, and the directorial prowess of Siddharth Anand. While the current advance bookings indicate positive momentum leading up to Thursday, January 26 is expected to witness a substantial surge in audience footfall. “The film is riding high on its star power, its novel theme and a skilled director. As of now the advance bookings for the film for Thursday are good, but January 26 would be a huge day for the film.”

You may like to read

The analysts further envisions Fighter crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark during its opening weekend, underlining the film’s potential to create a box office storm.

Girish Johar, a seasoned film producer and trade expert, concurs with this sentiment, highlighting that Fighter caters primarily to urban audiences, focusing on Tier 1 and 2 cities and top metro areas. The absence of major competition in the subsequent weeks positions the film favorably to dominate the box office landscape, allowing it ample time to make its mark. “It is more of an urban action film and is catering to the Tier 1 and 2 cities and the top metro cities. But the good part is that there is ample space as there is no competition. The following week also there are no major releases, so it has sufficient time to unleash itself at the box office”, he told the portal.

Siddharth Anand, known for his directorial prowess, has shared intriguing details about Hrithik and Deepika’s characters. Deepika, playing an Air Force officer within the elite unit, brings authenticity and reality to her role, adding a layer of excitement to the narrative. As Fighter promises a fresh perspective on urban action, industry insiders are keenly observing its potential to emerge as a blockbuster.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles, adding to the star-studded ensemble.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.