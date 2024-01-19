Home

Fighter Controversy: Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence After Pakistani Actors Criticise The Trailer of Hrithik-Deepika Starrer

Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, Fighter, has ignited patriotic fervor in India. Meanwhile, on the other side of the border in Pakistan, audiences are expressing discontent with the content showcased in the trailer.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter has to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The movie is just around the corner for its release. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand is about Air Force’s air strike on Pakistan after a terror attack. However, before the release of the film, several Pakistani celebs including Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui and many others slammed the trailer of the film along with its director. Post the jibe, Siddharth has finally reacted to the criticism of Fighter by celebs across the border.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the director shared a thinking emoji to a tweet shared by the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s Instagram stories. Siddharth’s tweet reads, “Didn’t she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If Indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?”

The director responded with “Oh!!” to another person’s tweet who wrote, “Was ‘art’ breathing here?” The initial tweet concerned the 2018 Pakistani movie “Parwaaz Hai Junoon.” The tweet read, “Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie, and Hania Aamir starred in it.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

What was Hania Aamir’s Tweet?

After the trailer of Fighter was released, Hania took to Instagram stories and wrote, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe.”

Hania is not the only one who slammed the director for his upcoming film, another Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also took a jibe and wrote, ‘disheartening’ to see Bollywood portray Pakistanis as villains. Taking to X, the actor wrote, “Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it’s disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let’s use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better.”

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is set to be released on January 25, 2024. Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

