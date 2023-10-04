Home

Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Enjoy Coffee Break With Crew In Italy; See PHOTO

Going by a report, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting for two songs in Italy for their forthcoming action entertainer Fighter.

Fighter shoot In Italy. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the highly anticipated action entertainer, Fighter. The lead pair of the movie recently flew to Italy with the crew to shoot not one, but two songs from the movie. An adorable picture of the Fighter team recently surfaced on social media. The photograph features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone with director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis.

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan During Fighter Italy Shoot

A still shows Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Bosco Martis and the remaining Fighter crew enjoying a coffee break during the Fighter shoot in Italy. While the Guzaarish star was seen taking the selfie, DP leaned in to pose next to him. The remaining team is also seated next to them around a table during a caffeine-filled break. The landscape behind them is simply breathtaking.

Hrithik Roshan posed in a blue T-shirt with a black hoodie, whereas Deepika Padukone looked as radiant as ever in white attire. This picture was dropped by actor Arfeen Khan on his official Instagram account. He was sitting next to Siddharth Anand in the photograph. Sharing the still, the actor wrote, “Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.”

Check it out the picture below:



Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shoot for Fighter songs in Italy

If the reports are to be believed, out of the two songs, one will be a foot-tapping dance number. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, Bosco and Caesar will reportedly choreograph this peppy track. The reports further suggest that after concluding the shoot for this song, the crew will leave for another location in Italy to shoot for a love ballad.

All About Fighter

Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18, Fighter is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Touted to be India’s first aerial action, the drama will also see Anil Kapoor in a significant role. Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Talat Aziz are also a part of the movie’s ancillary cast.

