Home

Entertainment

Fighter: Deepika Padukone to Miss Her Film’s Trailer Launch? Here’s What we Know

Fighter: Deepika Padukone to Miss Her Film’s Trailer Launch? Here’s What we Know

Ahead of the trailer release of the Fighter, Deepika Padukone, who essays the role of Squadron Leader Minal might miss the launch of it - Here's why!

Fighter: Deepika Padukone to Miss Her Film's Trailer Launch? Here's What We Know

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is without a doubt one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2024. The spirit of Fighter has been exposed to the public through the teaser and songs, but the creators are currently preparing for the release of the trailer, which has generated a lot of anticipation. The official trailer for the upcoming aerial action movie ‘Fighter‘ is scheduled to be released on Monday by the film’s producers. Nevertheless, it appears that Deepika Padukone, the movie’s leading lady, will not be present for the trailer premiere. She posted on Instagram stories on Monday morning, stating, “Will miss my Squadron,” along with three emojis that seemed to suggest the actor could be feverish.

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone also sent best wishes to team ‘Fighter‘ and wrote, “Good Luck team #Figthter #FighterTrailer.” The official trailer of the film will be out on January 15 at 12 noon.

You may like to read

The one-minute, fourteen-second teaser of Fighter showed, Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, nicknamed Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, called Rocky, battling for the nation. They were shown performing aerial feats and soaring high in their jets in the teaser. Did you know that ‘Fighter‘ was filmed in Indian air bases using actual Sukhoi fighter aircraft?

Ahead of the trailer’s January 15, 2024 release, the creators have released an exciting creative that gives viewers a sneak peek at India’s Biggest Aerial Action Entertainment. With a plot that honours the unwavering spirit of our IAF personnel who guard our skies and our country, the movie promises to be an action-packed, never-before-seen extravaganza.

Fighter, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand and distributed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is a prime example of cinematic excellence. This film promises an unmatched cinematic experience as it deftly blends heart-pounding action with patriotic fervour. On January 25, 2024, Fighter will take off into theatres, presenting a spectacle that will redefine the pinnacle of cinematic perfection. Get ready for an incredible voyage. This is the first time that Hrithik and Deepika have worked together on screen. The official teaser for the movie was just released by the producers, and it immediately went viral among the audience.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has another action thriller ‘War 2’ in his pipeline. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, a science fiction action movie with Prabhas, and ‘The Intern’ in her kitty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.