Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's first ever collaboration has been denied release in all Gulf countries barring UAE.

Fighter: Bad News for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans! Why? All those who were impatiently awaiting the release of the movie ‘Fighter‘ in Gulf countries may not be able to witness its grandeur. As per Girish Johar, film business expert and producer, ‘Fighter‘ has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now. The aerial actioner will open in Indian theatres on January 25. Siddharth Anand’s film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. In association with Marflix Pictures, Viacom18 Studios produced Fighter. The Indian military services’ valour, sacrifice, and patriotism are celebrated in this homage.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth earlier said, “Mamta (Siddharth’s wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here’s hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January.”

As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 31, 2023

A lifetime goal comes true for Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), who enlists in the Indian Air Force. Patty has to overcome his limits to become a genuine hero as he encounters difficult obstacles. For the opening day, Fighters‘ advance reservations have been reasonable thus far. At the moment this article goes public, around 70,000 tickets have been sold for the first day at major national chains. It aims to sell between 1.5 and 1.75 lakh seats through national chains like as Cinepolis and PVRInox.

