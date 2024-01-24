Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Actioner’s Plot, Certification, Runtime And Other Details Out

Home

Fighter marks the first ever collab between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for an aerial actioner. Here's all we know about the action movie before it premieres on January 25:

Fighter: Prepare for an incredible action-packed show as the highly awaited movie Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor will be released on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand’s aerial actioner also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and many more in pivotal roles. The Air Force and the creation of the elite unit known as ‘Air Dragons’ are the focal points of the patriotic plot, which gives it a particular touch.

Fighter Movie Cast And Plot Line

The storyline of the aerial action adventure film Fighter was teased to audiences in the teaser. Anil Kapoor portrays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Deepika portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, while Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania.

The Air Headquarters activates the new, special Air Dragons unit as insurgent actions in the Srinagar Valley spiral out of hand. The focus of Fighter is on the Air Dragons’ members, who are prepared to sacrifice everything for their country while experiencing both highs and lows in their internal and external conflicts.

Fighter Movie Runtime And Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification handed the movie a U/A rating and recommended minor changes, according to an India TV report. The movie is reportedly scheduled to run for 166 minutes. It was also produced on a staggering Rs 250 crores of budget.

The official trailer for the movie was unveiled on January 15, 2024, however the teaser was shown on December 8, 2023. A few hours earlier, Hrithik also released an exclusive movie trailer that showed off his character Patty’s perseverance in becoming a top team leader.

Fighter Movie Advance Booking

Fighter’s pre-sale reaction to the opening of advance bookings was respectable on Saturday morning. In India’s two main multiplexes, the movie has sold about 50,000 tickets as of January 22 evening. Before the booking period ends, it’s anticipated that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s film will sell around 200,000 seats at major national theatres.

Fighter Movie Trendy Sound Track

Fighter’s soundtrack was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. There are five tracks on the album. The dancing tunes ‘Sher Khul Gaye,’ the upbeat romance ballad ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch,’ and the song ‘Heer Aasmani’ are just a few of the songs that have been released in the last few weeks.

