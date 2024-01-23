Home

Entertainment

Fighter Movie: Censor Board Advises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Film To Take Down Intimate Scenes

Fighter Movie: Censor Board Advises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Film To Take Down Intimate Scenes

upcoming aeria; action movie, 'Fighter' gets the certification of 'UA' from Censor Board of Film Certification recommended to remove intimate scenes from the movie.

Fighter Movie: Censor Board Advises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Film To Take Down Intimate Scenes

Mumbai: The entertainment industry is preparing for the highly anticipated release of ‘Fighter‘ on January 25, 2024. The film has generated excitement since its announcement, largely due to its star-studded cast. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together on screen for the first time, while the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in the aerial action movie.

Trending Now

Censor Board of Film Certification Grants Fighter ‘UA’ Certificate

During the certification process, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested the producers of ‘Fighter’ to delete certain scenes from the movie. It has been reported that the makers were asked to remove scenes with sexual sequences and to incorporate an ‘anti-smoking’ message in the film. With these adjustments made, ‘Fighter’ has been granted a ‘UA’ certificate by the board.

You may like to read

Is Deepika Padukone Not Promoting Fighter Movie?

At the same time, widespread rumors were suggesting a rift between Deepika and the film’s director Siddharth Anand, as the actress has not been actively promoting the movie. However, Anand dismissed these rumors, stating that it was a deliberate strategy to allow fans to witness Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry on screen directly. He also assured that Deepika’s presence will increase as the film’s release date approaches. Currently, only Hrithik and Anil Kapoor have been seen at promotional events, along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay.

Take A look at Deepika’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fighter Movie Mints Rs 4 Crores Ahead of Its Release

The aerial action thriller movie has been making gradual progress. According to the reports of Sacnilk, the movie has sold nearly 1,15,185 tickets worth Rs 3.7 crore for day 1 of its advance booking in India.

The Hindi 2D version has been purchased by 46,175 viewers, while 61,419 tickets have been bought for the Hindi 3D version. In addition, 6,014 tickets have been sold for the Hindi IMAX 3D and 1,577 tickets for the Hindi 4DX 3D. Fighter is all set to release on January 25, 2024, and the movie marks the debut collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.