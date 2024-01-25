Home

Entertainment

Fighter Movie Review: A Film as Good-Looking as Its Starcast

Fighter Movie Review: A Film as Good-Looking as Its Starcast

Fighter movie review: Siddharth Anand delivers yet another solid action entertainer and gets the support of a superbly stylish starcast in Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter Movie Review: A Film as Good-Looking as Its Starcast

Fighter Movie Review: Fighter is not as maverick as Top Gun. Now that the comparison is out of business, let’s discuss what director Siddharth Anand has done with his film. Bringing in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together was always a big statement about raising the scale of the film. And as more people joined in, Fighter became the biggest aerial action entertainer the country has ever produced. But, does the film deliver on its promise? Does the action in the sky look as gorgeous as it sounds? Does the film evoke the right sense of nationalism in the hearts of its viewers? Does reminding the audience of the ghastly Pulwama attack pay off?

Trending Now

Fighter Movie Story

First thing first, Fighter goes beyond your expectations in many aspects of filmmaking. The trailer of the film didn’t justify the grandeur that it actually holds – both visually and emotionally. The film is largely set in Jammu and Kashmir, in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack of 2019 and a few fictional incidents that follow. Rakesh Jai Singh (call name Rocky) leads the team of Air Dragons at the Srinagar base of the Indian Air Force. Patty (Hrithik Roshan as Shamsher Pathania), Minni (Deepika Padukone as Meenal Rathore), Taj (Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Singh), Bash (Akshay Oberoi as Bashir Khan), and Sukhi (Banveen Singh) are the leading ‘fighters’ in the team – who are on a mission to take revenge for the attack on the Indian CRPF soldiers. They win but also lose. The first half of Fighter is all happy, easy, flirty and about flexing the strength of the Indian soldiers. But, the second half is big on emotions, drama, passion, the complexity of decisions, rules and patriotism. Throughout the entire film, the tricolour keeps flapping high and you are glued to the edge of your seat.

You may like to read

Jingoistic much? Yes, But…

Fighter gives you a rich viewing experience. There are no disappointing moments in the film. The whole Pakistan-bashing becomes a lot after a point, but the sincerity that Hrithik and Deepika bring in their performances kind of balances it all. They look gorgeous and their journeys look personal. The beauty of their chiselled faces (not to mention the Greek God body of Hrithik) combined with the beauty of the valley makes Fighter a big screen spectacle. They set the screens on fire just by looking at each other. There’s hardly any kiss or touch but Hrithik and Deepika look made for each other even when they are not together in a scene. And they get impressive support in the rest of the starcast – each one reminding you how ‘good looks, good looks and good looks (IYKYK)’ can never be enough!

Fighter has all the elements of a commercial entertainer. It provides the perfect concoction of romance, drama, emotions and action. The only letdown is in its jingoism, which, interestingly, is also the biggest thing in its favour for the mass audience. You give the audience anything anti-Pakistan and you are bound to get claps in return. Pakistan-bashing sentiment becomes synonymous with nationalism in the film and that’s probably where Siddharth decides to go safe. A terrorist being shielded by Pakistan, India’s fighter pilots giving eenth ka jawab pathar se, and the entire country coming together in mourning and celebrating our brave soldiers – a clear recipe to cook the same old delicious meal at the Box Office. Hrithik’s heavy monologues where he’s explaining the meaning of ‘Jai Hind’ act like a cherry on the cake. Too much? But that’s Bollywood for you. Your perfect tedha hai par mera hai moment! Sample this: ‘Mere desh ki har maa ki dua hai Jai Hind…‘ or ‘Pakistan hoga tera baap, par Hindustan meri maa hai…‘.

Anand also tries to make it a wholesome experience. He attempts to empower women and also touches upon religious harmony in whatever capacity he understands. When Deepika’s Meenal is devoid of parental support in her journey to becoming a pilot, a fighter one at that, you feel for her. When an abducted Muslim Indian soldier recites a verse from the Quran in front of a terrorist, you cheer for him. You think ‘been there, done that’ but don’t complain!

Welcome back, Karan Singh Grover!

Fighter introduces a new villain, Rishabh Sawhney as terrorist Azhar, but Siddharth relies more on his outer appearance with a red eye and straight hair than his skills. Who stands out, and delightfully so is Karan Singh Grover. Hrithik is the hero but KSG comes like a whiff of a sweet breeze and takes your heart away, one scene at a time. He is fully convincing as Taj, a lover, a husband, a friend and one of the best fighter pilots who would never give up. Even when Taj is not around, you find yourself cheering, and sometimes even praying for him. Fighter deserves KSG and that man deserves a grand comeback like this film. His chemistry with Sanjeeda Sheikh is also something to write home about.

Fighter is not the best nationalistic film made in India but it is certainly one of the memorable ones. Hrithik and Deepika are the Gods of their world and Siddharth is aware of it. He keeps the audience intrigued with skyborne action, never seen before in India, and of course, takes his cues from Top Gun. But, he entertains. You fall in love, shed some tears, bask in the win and chant ‘Jai Hind’ a million times. The josh continues to remain high!

Stars: 3.5

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.