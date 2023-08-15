Home

Entertainment

Fighter New Motion Poster: Whoa! Anil Kapoor Looks Younger Than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Shines – Watch

Fighter New Motion Poster: Whoa! Anil Kapoor Looks Younger Than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Shines – Watch

As India celebrates its 76 years of Independence, the makers of Fighters also add to the celebrations by launching a new motion poster of what is being seen as India's first aerial actioner - starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Fighter New Motion Poster: Whoa! Anil Kapoor Looks Younger Than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Shines - Watch

Celebrating India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers of ‘Fighter‘ released a new motion poster on Tuesday. The small clip featured all its leading stars – Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. But, something really interesting caught our eye. The motion poster featured the new rendition of Vande Mataram in the background as the stars appeared one by one in their ‘fighter’ avatars. First came Hrithik wearing his cool aviators, carrying a bag and holding his helmet in one hand. The visual was followed by Deepika who looked stylish in her uniform as he held her gloves and helmet with the airforce symbol shining bright on her. And then entered Anil looking away from the camera as sunlight highlighted his ageless charm.

Trending Now

The 66-year-old actor definitely looked way younger than his counterparts and truly created an exciting picture for the fans. Anil Kapoor looked perfectly fit and stylish with his trimmed hair and swag in that walk. The video was then followed by shooting missiles and aircraft flying in the sky.

Watch The New Motion Poster of Fighter Here:

#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! 🇮🇳 See you in the theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024. pic.twitter.com/23fvysWgsV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2023

‘Fighter‘ is directed by Siddharth Anand who is currently basking in the super success of Pathaan which was released to a humongous collection earlier this year. The motion poster looked thrilling and promised a high-octane action-thriller on a roll. It has been marketed as India’s first aerial action thriller film and is expected to be a terrific visual spectacle. For the VFX work, Marflix which is Anand’s maiden production venture, and Viacom18 Studios, trusted the Oscar-winning company ‘Double Negative’ (DNEG Animation). The company earlier helped Ayan Mukerji to curate the stunning VFXs for Brahmastra Part I: Shiva.

Fighter is scheduled to be the big Republic Day release next year and is hitting the screens on January 25th. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Hrithik Roshan starrer!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES