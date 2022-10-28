Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s fans have reasons to rejoice. The first-time cinematic pairing of the hottest B-town actors has finally got a release date. Hrithik and Deepika are all set to scorch the screens with their action-packed spectacle in filmmaker Sidharth Anand’s Fighter. The duo will portray Indian Air Force pilots in the film which will also feature Anil Kapoor in a major role. After much delay due to Covid-19 pandemic and further clashes with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Prabhas’s Salaar, Fighter will now open during the Republic Day weekend. This is going to be Sidharth’s fourth directorial in the action-thriller genre post Bang-Bang, War and Pathaan.Also Read - Sumbul Bold Looks: Sumbul Touqueer Khan Aka Imlie's Offscreen Gorgeous Avatars Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S TWEET ON FIGHTER RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:

25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter pic.twitter.com/ywdLeTmwnI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2022

Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Slams Karan Johar And Madhuri Dixit, Says 'Karan Sir ko Dance Nahi Aata' - Watch

HRITHIK ROSHAN’S FIGHTER PAYS TRIBUTE TO INDIA’S ARMED FORCES

Hrithik Roshan took to his twitter handle and wrote, “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter.” The makers have timed the film during the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to India’s armed forces on the Republic Day weekend. The live-aerial-action thriller backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is set to release on 25th January 2024. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika sharing screen space for the first time, Fighter is Hrithik’s third film with Sidharth after Bang-Bang and War. While Deepika once again collaborates with the filmmaker post Pathaan, this is Anil Kapoor’s first film with her and Hrithik. Fighter has been shot across the world and promises state of the art techniques and technology in order to cater to the global audience. Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Records Decent Earnings Despite Minor Dip - Check Detailed Report

Hrithik was recently hailed for his performance in Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

For more updates on Fighter release date, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, check out this space at India.com.