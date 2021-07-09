The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter go on the floor. India’s first-ever aerial action genre film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share the good news with his fans by sharing a selfie with Deepika Padukone and Siddharth. An excited Hrithik Roshan captioned his post: “This gang is ready for take off.” He accompanied the post with the hashtag #Fighter.Also Read - Birthday Ranveer Ka Aur Gift Hume Mil Gaya! Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's 'Twada Kutta' Video

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. While Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in the 2019 film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022. "Fighter is a dream project and I am glad to have someone with Ajit's vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," said director Anand.

Netizens started giving compliments as they are excited to see Deepika and Hrithik together.

The film will be produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon and Anku Pande.

Watch the first teaser of Fighter: