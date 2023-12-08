Home

Fighter Teaser Shows Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Golden Bodies, Sizzling Chemistry And Tremendous Action, Fans Get Goosebumps – Watch Viral Video

The teaser of Fighter is her and it exceeds your expectations. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film shows sparkling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a scene from Fighter

Fighter teaser review: The makers of Fighter have released the first teaser of the film and it is everything we have been expecting from the team. The one-minute 13-second video gives a glimpse of all the characters and shows a lot of action taking place in the air. There’s so much happening in the teaser alone that the video increases your curiosity about the trailer. One of the best teaser videos released this year, Fighter promises action, romance, passion and swag in only a few minutes.

Directed by Pathaan and War fame Siddharth Anand, the film boasts many stunning action sequences. The one special scene in the teaser shows a fighter jet standing straight 90 degrees in the air – enough to give you goosebumps. Another highlight of the teaser is the passionate romance between Hrithik and Deepika‘s characters. The video shows the actors looking absolutely hot in their glistening golden skin on the sand as they share an intimate moment. Deepika wears what looks like a golden bikini with a pair of matching earrings while Hrithik shows off his body of a Green god.

The Fighter teaser also gives a glimpse of Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi playing important roles in the stylish war drama. Watch the amazing teaser of the film here:

The fans have expressed their excitement after the teaser. Many have talked about the particular scene in which Hrithik appears out of the jet with the tricolour flapping in the background. One user wrote in the YouTube comments section: “Last Scene Hrithik With Flag Was Goosebumps (sic).” Another wrote, “Waving of the Indian Flag high in the last scene of this teaser is pure Goosebumps (sic).”

A section of the fans is also celebrating Hrithik-Deepika’s chemistry. The two look stunning together and the fans are waiting to see more of them in the trailer. One YouTube user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in the teaser is fantastic! I’m sure they’ll both rock in the movie. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).” Another said, “The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is legendary! This duo broke all records ❤️ (sic).”

Fighter is India’s first aerial action film and is hitting the screens as the big Republic Day release. Produced by Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, Anku Pande, Kevin Vaz and Ajit Andhare, it will be out on January 25, 2024. This is Siddharth’s next outing after the massive success of Pathaan. Your thoughts on the teaser? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Fighter!

