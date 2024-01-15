Home

Fighter Trailer Review: Hrithik Roshan Dominates This Jingoistic Actioner About India vs Pakistan, But Where is Karan Singh Grover?

Fighter trailer review: The makers drop the action-filled first trailer of the film starrring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The video gives a glimpse of the story set in the backdrop of India vs Pakistan but that's it.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in stills from Fighter

Fighter movie trailer review: The makers of Fighter released the grand trailer of the film on Monday. Starring Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the film has been promoted as India’s first ‘aerial actioner’. The trailer of Fighter begins with a background dialogue where Hrithik’s Patty is explaining the real meaning of ‘fighter’. “Fighter vo nahi jo apne targets achieve karta hai, Fighter vo hai jo unhe thok deta hai (sic),” he says. We are followed by the visuals of fighter jets chasing each other as the makers slowly establish that the story is set in the backdrop of India vs Pakistan.

Deepika and Hrithik play aviators who first find each other arrogant but slowly fall in love with each other. There’s also the PM of the country who motivates the fighters to take revenge for the killings of the soldiers that Pakistan has been doing for ages. Pulwama attack takes centre stage as our aviators gear up to avenge the death of the 14 soldiers who were killed during the 2019 attack. A lot of jingoism and Pakistan bashing follow as the ‘fighters’ go tough on their enemies. In one scene, when Hrithik’s Patty is hitting a Pak army personnel, he tells him how India can any day take control of their nation and make it ‘IOP – India Occupied Pakistan’.

Watch the trailer of Fighter here:

The story of Fighter looks heard and watched. Set in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack which took place five years back, it feels like a lazy attempt at cashing in on an incident which has already been fetched and used as a premise in many Hindi movies already. While Hrithik totally takes the limelight in the entire three-minute, nine-second trailer, Deepika is hardly seen in action. We see Akshay Oberoi but not Karan Singh Grover, who is making his big-screen comeback with Fighter.

The trailer is full of VFX work which doesn’t qualify for a film starring massive stars like Hrithik and Deepika. Especially considering this is Hrithik’s first appearance since Vikram Vedha in 2022 and his first big-budgeted mass actioner since War in 2019, Fighter generates a lot of expectations. “Unko dikhana padega ki baap kaun hai…,” says the PM in a scene which seems both unrealistic and disrespectful. The trailer alone fails to match many expectations, starting with a shoddy VFX job and forced nationalism in the story.

Directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, Fighter is hitting the screens as the big Republic Day release this year on January 25. Your thoughts on its trailer?

