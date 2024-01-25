Home

Fighter Twitter Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Movie Gets Blockbuster Response, Netizens Call ‘Maas Ka Baap’

Fighter Twitter Review: Netizens Celebrates Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Film, Emerges as a Box Office Powerhouse - Check Reactions Here!

Fighter Twitter Review: Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, featuring the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, stormed into theatres on January 25, 2024. The initial reviews, echoing across social media platforms, are overwhelmingly positive, signaling the emergence of a blockbuster. As the curtains lifted on Fighter, the film found itself basking in the glow of audience and critic acclaim. Twitter became a battleground of praise, with fans and cinephiles alike showering accolades on the movie. The hashtag #FighterReview started trending, encapsulating the collective sentiment of those who witnessed the cinematic extravaganza.

Netizens declare Fighter a cinematic triumph. Escapist Cinema at Its Best: The unanimous sentiment among viewers is that ‘Fighter’ delivers escapism in its purest form. The film’s narrative, enriched by Hrithik and Deepika’s power-packed performances and undeniable on-screen chemistry, has been hailed as a dazzling example of escapist entertainment.

Fighter’s success is attributed to several key elements, including the scintillating action sequences, stunning visual appeal, and the infusion of ample thrills, twists, and suspense. The package offered by Fighter seems to have struck a chord with audiences looking for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Netizens praise the unique blend of aerial action and patriotism. Siddharth Anand, the director, is lauded for taking his cinematic vision a notch above, delivering a fresh and visually stunning experience.

The film marks a defining phase in Deepika Padukone’s career, with Twitter reviews unanimously declaring that she can do no wrong. Described as sexy, competent, and playing a pivotal role in the narrative twists, Deepika’s portrayal adds an indispensable layer to the story.

Check Twitter Review of Fighter

#FighterReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ThreeWordReview BLOCKBUSTER AERIAL ACTIONER Watched #FighterMovie

FDFS in Australia

#SidAnand has outdone himself here and taken his cinema a notch above. USP of #Fighter is the never seen before aerial action interwoven… pic.twitter.com/dWIG7Kofm6 — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) January 24, 2024

#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating – 5/5 ⭐#FighterReview pic.twitter.com/ZVXe7lyWLA — Real Box office (@Real_Box_0ffice) January 25, 2024

#FighterReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 Still can’t get over the movie, Hrithik has hit it out of the park

Deepika is Perfect for the role. The Action scenes especially in the second half is Spectacular Must Watch!!! B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/98jJkyhAUY — Bigg Boss Khabri (@bigggbosskhabri) January 25, 2024

#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating – 5/5 #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/RG1w74ZvN5 — Renjeev Chithranjan (@RenjeevC) January 25, 2024

#Fighter: BLOCKBUSTER.

Escapist cinema at its best… Aces: Hrithik and Deepika’s power-packed act and chemistry + dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense. Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#FighterReview pic.twitter.com/rx8Zpy6JEm — Captain Cool (@IamAlsoU) January 25, 2024

Watch this space for India.com's exclusive Fighter movie review.

