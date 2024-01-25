Top Recommended Stories

Published: January 25, 2024 9:44 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Fighter Twitter Review: Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, featuring the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, stormed into theatres on January 25, 2024. The initial reviews, echoing across social media platforms, are overwhelmingly positive, signaling the emergence of a blockbuster. As the curtains lifted on Fighter, the film found itself basking in the glow of audience and critic acclaim. Twitter became a battleground of praise, with fans and cinephiles alike showering accolades on the movie. The hashtag #FighterReview started trending, encapsulating the collective sentiment of those who witnessed the cinematic extravaganza.

Netizens declare Fighter a cinematic triumph. Escapist Cinema at Its Best: The unanimous sentiment among viewers is that ‘Fighter’ delivers escapism in its purest form. The film’s narrative, enriched by Hrithik and Deepika’s power-packed performances and undeniable on-screen chemistry, has been hailed as a dazzling example of escapist entertainment.

Fighter’s success is attributed to several key elements, including the scintillating action sequences, stunning visual appeal, and the infusion of ample thrills, twists, and suspense. The package offered by Fighter seems to have struck a chord with audiences looking for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Netizens praise the unique blend of aerial action and patriotism. Siddharth Anand, the director, is lauded for taking his cinematic vision a notch above, delivering a fresh and visually stunning experience.

The film marks a defining phase in Deepika Padukone’s career, with Twitter reviews unanimously declaring that she can do no wrong. Described as sexy, competent, and playing a pivotal role in the narrative twists, Deepika’s portrayal adds an indispensable layer to the story.

Watch this space for India.com's exclusive Fighter movie review.

