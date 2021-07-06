Filhall 2 Song Out: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, and Ammy Virk’s new song Filhall 2 is out. Sung by B Praak, the song is the second part of 2019’s Filhall. The song is in the buzz ever since Akshay Kumar released the teaser of the video. Filhaal 2 marks Akshay and Nupur’s second video together and their second collaboration with B Praak. It is one of the top trends on YouTube in India and praises are pouring in for the team from all corners. However, there’s something about the song that’s just not appropriate. Also Read - Vidya Balan Spills The Beans on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Confirms 'I am Not in The Film'

Filhall 2 shows the love story of Akshay and Nupur, which doesn't have a happy ending. Nupur is married to Ammy and it seems they have a forceful marriage. Akshay stalks Nupur and reaches to his house. He follows Ammy and Nupur's car and tries to get in touch with her. The video description of Filhaal 2- Mohabbat reads, "The pain of a selfless yet incomplete love story continues with 'Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat', a romantic ballad that reinstates the fact, true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be."

The song talks about how two people who were once in love can't get back together because they are married to different people now. The characters of both Akshay and Nupur are totally in love with each other in the present. When Akshay tries to meet Nupur, she sends him away from her as she is with Ammy. Still, Akshay continues stalking Nupur and follows their car.

Filhall 2 shows Nupur didn’t move on in life! She gets married to Ammy, tries to forget about the past and swears to not let the past affect her present. When Akshay Kumar suddenly bumps into her, she starts imagining how happy would she be if they were together today.

Filhall 2 song becomes the fastest song in India to cross 100k likes on youtube in just 15 minutes.

