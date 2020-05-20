To refrain from any more losses due to COVID-19, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek permission to resume the post-production work of the films, shows and other projects that are nearing permission. In the letter, they said that several producers have invested crore of rupees which are now hanging in the middle due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Supports PM Cares, Maha CM Fund, GiveIndia, FWICE in Fight Against COVID-19

The letter reads, "If permissions are given to carry out such post-production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with a minimum workforce, it would be a great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted. We assure you of complying with all the necessary guidelines pertaining to the health, safety, and security of the workers involved in such post-production activities if permitted to do so. We hope you to be considerate and thoughtful regarding our plea and provide us the necessary permissions to resume the post-production activities for the stuck project of the media and entertainment industry."

They even added that the permission to continue with post-production activities that are on nearing completion can be a sigh of relief and can even ensure some returns of the funds invested by the producers.

CM Letter

On March 19, to contain the spread of COVID-19, film bodies in India FWICE and Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) decided to put all shooting on hold until further notice.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown and it is currently in its fourth phase.

In India, there have been a total of 106750 cases so far and 3,303 deaths so far.