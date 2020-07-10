Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is one of the directors who has always been vocal about things that are happening in the industry and also in the country. He has been opened about his political views and has always stated things about Bollywood that not many mainstream actors would have even dared to speak. Coming on to his films, Anubhav Sinha has made hard-hitting films such as Mulk, Thappad, Article 15, Gulaab Gang to name a few. Also Read - To Believe, or Not to Believe: 5 Questions Raised on Vikas Dubey Encounter

On Thursday, Anubhav Sinha was asked by a senior journalist to make a film on gangster Vikas Dubey. The tweet reads as, ‘Yaar @anubhavsinha . #VikasDubey par kuch banao. Is baar dark comedy’. To which the filmmaker said ‘Koi banaane nahin dega Sir….. Also too dark to be comic… To dark…’ Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Style Entry? Slain Gangster Sanjeev Dubey Comes Alive After a Decade During Hunt For Vikas Dubey Earlier

Have a look at the post here:

Talking about Vikas Dubey, he was the history-sheeter and mastermind behind killing 8 policemen in Bikru village Kanpur. He was shot dead on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. As per the reports, he was shot dead when he tried to escape after a road accident while being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in its press release said that the vehicle they were travelling in with Dubey overturned as a “herd of cattle had come in front of it”.

“A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took sudden turn leading to accident…Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retaliated in self-defence…” the UP STF said.