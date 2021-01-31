Famous Bollywood producer Bunty Walia’s father Pirthi Paul Singh passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. His funeral took place in Mumbai’s cremation ground in Santa Cruz and was attended by several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan. The relatives and family of Walia were seen following all the COVID-19 precautions and maintain a social distance from each other. Also Read - List of People NOT Invited to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding in Alibaug on Sunday

Bunty Walia is Abhishek Bachchan’s partner in their Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. He has produced films like Lamhaa, Hello Brother, Ek Ajnabee and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya starring actors like Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra and Salman Khan Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in His Latest Stills From Bob Biswas

Have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmigossip (@filmigossip)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebollygurl | Mani Aggarwal (@thebollygurl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmigossip (@filmigossip)

May his soul rest in peace.