Kollywood producer KB Balu passed away on Friday at a hospital in Chennai. The popular film producer and owner of KB Films was diagnosed with COVID-19 after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. On Friday night, he suffered a massive heart attack.

Balu's funeral took place on Saturday around 11:30 am at the e-cemetery in Besant Nagar in Chennai. Several celebs from the industry took to social media to express grief and remember the producer. Sarathkumar tweeted to say that he was shocked to hear the news of Balu's death. He wrote, "Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry." (sic)

Venkat Prabhu wrote, “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family (sic)”.

Balu had produced many successful and popular films including Chinnathambi starring Prabhu, P Vasu-directed Khushbu, Pandithurai starring Sarathkumar, and Seeman-directed Panchalankurichi. May his soul rest in peace!