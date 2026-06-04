Film producer Pahlaj Nihalani, former CBFC chairperson, dies at 76

Filmmaer Pahlaj Nihalani, who launched Govinda, leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema. May his soul rest in peace.

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Pahlaj Nihalani (PC-Twitter)

Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani, a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry and former CBFC chairperson (2015–2017), has passed away at the age of 76. He breathed his last at 9:30 am today at his Mumbai residence. Known for producing several successful commercial films, Nihalani leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema. The last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 3 pm today.

Pahlaj Nihalani’s family statement read, “With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026 at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell.”

Pahlaj Nihalani was the man who launched Govinda

Nihalani produced his first film in 1982 named Haathkadi. His second film was Aandhi-Toofan in 1985. Nihalani’s third film Ilzaam not only gave Govinda his Bollywood debut in 1986, but also revived his career by casting him in massive hits like Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen, completely molding his superstar image. Nihalani specifically shaped Govinda’s comedy persona in these films, transforming his image completely.

Pahlaj was an Indian film producer and the former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He was also the president of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for 29 years until he resigned in 2009. As per the reports, Nihalani was sacked as CBFC chief on 11 August 2017 and soon Prasoon Joshi was appointed as CBFC Chief by Smriti Irani.