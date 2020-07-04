Film producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday at a hospital in Hyderabad. As per a news report published in Hyderabad Times, the popular producer had been admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad for a few days and was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. However, on Saturday, July 3, he breathed his last in the morning. Also Read - COVID-19 Bodies Not to be Cremated or Buried in City, Bengaluru Issues New Order

Brother of well-known producer Pokuri Babu Rao, Rama Rao had produced many successful films in Telugu cinema. Both the family and the hospital are yet to release an official statement in the matter. Also Read - Saroj Khan Dies at 71: Farah Khan, Remo D'souza, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu And Other Celebs Mourn The Demise of Bollywood’s Masterji

Meanwhile, a source close to 123Telugu said, “After he recently contracted coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last today.” Also Read - No one Helped us Cremate Body: Man Dies of COVID-19 on Monday, Family Keeps Body in Freezer For 48 Hours

Pokuri Rama Rao worked under his banner Eataram. His demise is a big loss to the South Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace!