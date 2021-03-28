The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 Winners’ List: Filmfare awards is one of the most famous film events in India. The last year 2020 was a tough year for the film industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities from the film industry came together as one to come out with a smile post the lockdown. 2020 was a tragic year as we lost Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and many more. 66th Filmfare Awards is scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021. Also Read - Cinemas Opening! Here’s a List of Big Bollywood Films Scheduled For Re-Release

Filmfare Awards 2021 celebrates the best of the last year’s performances in various cinema-related fields. Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad swept the trophy in all the major 7 categories such as Best Film, Best Actor Female, Best Story, Best Playback Singer, Best Background Score, Best Editing, Best Sound Design. Not just Thappad, Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo too took away 6 iconic black ladies in the field of Best Actor (Critics), Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Dialogue. Also Read - Anubhav Sinha Resigns From Bollywood, Changes His Twitter Profile to ‘Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)’

Late Irrfan Khan’s name was announced in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category, he also bagged Lifetime Achievement Award. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Sassy Reply to Anubhav Sinha is Taking All The Attention on Social Media

Check out the full winners’ list of Filmfare 2021 here:

Best Film

Thappad

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics)

Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan – Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tillotama Shome- Sir

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar- Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story

Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album

Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX

Prasad Sutar(Ny VFX Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )

Best Film (Non-Fiction)

Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male)

Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice)

Devi