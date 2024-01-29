Home

Filmfare 2024: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt as They Dance to Animal’s ‘Jamal Kudu,’ Internet Melts – Watch Viral Video

Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor is truly an amazing performer and his latest stint at Filmfare award proves why! He brought ‘chaar chaand’ to the event with his energetic performance. He entered the arena in his ‘Animal’ avatar while driving a clone of Animal’s machine pistol. If that wasn’t enough, Ranbir also performed a rendition of Bobby Deol’s well-known song ‘Jamal Kudu’ from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. His rendition of the ‘Jamal Kudu’ hook step with his audience-seated wife Alia Bhatt was the high point of his show. The duo shook their leg while holding a glass on the head just like Lord Bobby. Don’t forget the sweet kiss that Ranbir gave Alia on the cheek. How cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Ranbir Kapoor attended the award ceremony in a black suit. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a white saree with a corset blouse. Ranbir-Alia’s fans swooned over their dancing video. They dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Omg so cuteeee (sic).” Another user wrote, “Awww❤️ rk alia❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “I swear they’re the cutest & that kiss from ranbir melted my heart😭😭😭 (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor spoke briefly to the media about his chances of winning the award and said, “I know my lady (Alia Bhatt) is coming, I’ll take her home today, but I don’t know about the black lady (award trophy).” He also said, “I would like to thank the Government of Gujarat, they made such great preparations. Filmfare is a legacy award, it is always great to be here. It’s when the entire fraternity come together and celebrate each other’s work, so really glad to be here. It’s been a great year for movies, so I am really happy. May the best man win.”

For the unversed, the ‘Animal‘ actor also shook a leg with his ‘Animal’ co-star Triptii Dimri on their song ‘Pehle Bhi Main.’

