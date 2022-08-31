67th Filmfare Award 2022 Winners List: India’s biggest award function Filmfare Award 2022 is back again. On Tuesday, the celebrities from Bollywood were all shining in their best outfits to be a part of the 67th Wolf777 news Filmfare Awards 2022. From the red carpet to stage performances, all the moments of Bollywood celebrities have been captured. Filmfare has taken forward the six-decade-long legacy, the coveted Black Lady to honour the best in Hindi cinema for the year 2021. The Best Actor And Best Actress awards went to Ranveer Singh for 83 and Kriti Sanon for Mimi. Gear up and follow this full winners’ list.Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2022: Check Out Full Nominations List

THE COMPLETE WINNERS’ LIST OF 67TH FILMFARE AWARDS 2022:

Popular awards

Best Film: Shershaah (Dharma Productions)

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83) as Kapil Dev

Best Actress: Kriti Sanon, Mimi as Mimi Rathore

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Supporting Actress: Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Debut Awards

Best Male Debut: Ehan Bhat – 99 Songs as Jay

Best Female Debut: Sharvari Wagh – Bunty Aur Babli 2 as Sonia Rawat / Jasmine “Jazz”

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa – Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Writing Awards

Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Best Screenplay: Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah (Sardar Udham)

Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar)

Music Awards

Best Music Director: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin And Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)

Best Lyricist: Kausar Munir – “Lehra Do” (83)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak – “Mann Bharrya” (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur – “Raataan Lambiya” (Shershaah)

Critics’ Awards

Best Film (Best Director): Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)

Best Actor: Vicky Kaushal – Sardar Udham as Udham Singh

Best Actress: Vidya Balan – Sherni as Vidya Vincent

Special Awards

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai

Technical awards