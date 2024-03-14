Home

Entertainment

Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024: After a Tally of 21 Awards, ‘Lachit – The Warrior’ Honoured in Guwahati – See PIC

Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024: After a Tally of 21 Awards, ‘Lachit – The Warrior’ Honoured in Guwahati – See PIC

The creators of the animated documentary 'Lachit-The Warrior' were honored on the platform of the renowned Filmfare awards held in Guwahati. The audio-visual film holds an impressive tally of 21 awards.

Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024: After a Tally of 21 Awards, 'Lachit – The Warrior' Honoured in Guwahati - See PIC

Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024: Assam’s brilliance was highlighted by the renowned Filmfare Awards, when Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Mina Mahanta, and Indrani Baruah were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the film industry. Their animated documentary ‘Lachit – The Warrior,’ which fascinatingly portrayed the illustrious Ahom Military General, was the driving force for this honour. The film’s director, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who is presently the IGP of the Assam Police, was recognized at the Guwahati Filmfare Awards’ Assam edition with producers Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

Director Mahanta conveyed his appreciation for Filmfare’s exceptional acknowledgement of ‘Lachit – The Warrior.’ The film’s inspiring depiction of bravery and tenacity shows how the Assamese spirit endured in the face of overwhelming adversity, such as the Mughals. For the unversed, ‘Lachit – The Warrior‘ has been a prevalent force at international film festivals, taking home 21 prizes for outstanding documentary. Its selection in the International Film Festival of India 2023’s Indian Panorama added even more credence to its praise.

An audio-visual documentary titled Lachit (The Warrior) honours Lachit Barphukan, the most notable Assamese general of the Ahom dynasty. It chronicles the origins of the military commander’s lineage, his captivating demeanour, his physical strength, his unflinching bravery, his skilful diplomacy, his amazing naval warfare strategy formulations, and, above all, his unshakable sense of patriotism. The documentary tells the story of what happened in chronological order, beginning with Lachit’s launch of several attacks against the Mughals who were invading. The campaign began with the fight of Alaboi and culminated in the decisive victory of the Mughals in the battle of Saraighat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.