Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Winners List: OTT has been the one who saved us mentally from coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the COVID 19 hit the nation, the normal life had gone for a toss. The entire entertainment industry was shut down for months and theatres were locked. This was the time when the OTT as an industry witnessed a massive boom and launched great stories that touched millions of hearts. Not only webs series, films were also released on OTT. To honour the hard work behind the series/films on OTT, Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 was organised. Web series like Gullak Season 2, The Family Man 2, Scam 1992 etc won big at the prestigious awards event.

Take a look at the complete list of winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2021:

Best Series – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Director, Series – Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actor, Series (Male) Comedy – Jameel Khan for Gullak Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male) Drama – Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actor, Series (Female) Comedy – Geetanjali Kulkarni for Gullak Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Female) Drama – Samatha Ruth Prabhu for The Family Man 2

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) Comedy – Vaibhav Raj Gupta for Gullak Season 2

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) Drama – Sharib Hashmi for The Family Man 2

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Comedy – Sunita Rajwar for Gullak Season 2

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Drama – Amruta Subhash for Bombay Begums

Best Original Story, Series – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar for The Family Man 2

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) – Gullak Season 2

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special) – Bad Boy Billionaires

Best Film, Web Original – Serious Men

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) – Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Serious Men

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) – Konkona Sen Sharma for Ajeeb Daastaans

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) – Ashutosh Rana for Pagglait

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) – Radhika Madan for Ray (Spotlight)

Best Series, Critics – Mirzapur Season 2

Best Director, Critics – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar for The Family Man 2

Best Actor, Series (Male) Critics, Comedy – Sunil Grover for Sunflower

Best Actor, Series (Male) Critics, Drama – Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

Best Actor, Series (Female) Critics, Comedy – Kani Kusruti for OK Computer

Best Actor, Series (Female) Critics, Drama – Huma Quresh for Maharani

Best Dialogue, Series – Vaibhav Visha, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Original Screenplay, Series – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, and Suparn S Varma for The Family Man 2

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series – Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Cinematographer, Series – Pratham Mehta for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Production Design, Series – Payal Ghose and Tarpan Shrivastava for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Editing, Series – Sumit Purohit and Kunal Walve for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Costume Design, Series – Arun J Chauhan for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Background Music, Series – Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Original Soundtrack, Series – Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best VFX, Series – Raghav Rai for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story