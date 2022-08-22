Kangana Ranaut vs Filmfare Awards: After actress Kangana Ranaut decided to sue Filmfare for inviting and nominating her for biopic Thalaivii in the upcoming awards, the magazine revoked her. In a long note, Filmfare magazine has shared a long note on Kangana’s false accusations. The statement read, “It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut. For six decades, Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare, at large, has been a platform that celebrates and honours talent in the Film industry impartially and with utmost transparency. It is our strong ethic that has helped us in gaining the trust of our audiences and the film industry. As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation.”Also Read - Kangana Ranaut To Sue Filmfare For Nominating Her In Best Actress Category

Filmfare’s letter to Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was nominated for the Best Actress Awards for her film Thalaivii. The magazine also shared the exact message they sent to Kangana. "Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It'll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It'll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards."

The magazine further said that they are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for Thalavii. "At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made. This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii."

Not only this, but the magazine also took legal action against the actress. It said, “We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill.”

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction

Kangana reacted to the long notice shared by Filmfare and wrote, “@filmfare has finally withdrew my bets actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.”